Two men charged over sectarian hate crime linked to viral video recorded by young mum in Lurgan

Police in Lurgan have charged two men following a report of a sectarian hate crime in the Ashleigh Crescent area on Sunday.

The PSNI investigation has come after footage was widely circulated online, which shows men shouting verbal and sectarian abuse outside the house of a young single mother in the Co Armagh town.

The victim fled her home with her baby in the aftermath of the incident.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she said she has been left feeling “terrified.”

"It’s been all very emotional and terrifying. I’ve been left sofa surfing with a 18-month old son,” she said.

The men, aged 34 and 37, are charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft and are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 31.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On Monday, footage of the incident captured by a ‘smart’ doorbell went viral on social media.

Chief Inspector Brendan Green, of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing District, said: "The charges follow a report of attempted criminal damage and attempted theft at a house in the Ashleigh Crescent area, which was treated as a sectarian hate crime.

“Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.”

He added: “We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police have asked that anyone with information or concerns about sectarian crime contact them via 101.