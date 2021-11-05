Two men charged over several south Belfast robberies

Two men have been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies across south Belfast in recent weeks.

Police said a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A number of robberies have taken place across south Belfast in recent weeks, with incidents reported on the Ormeau Road and Rosetta Road last month.

On Thursday, two men were arrested after a staff member was threatened with a knife at a petrol station on the Ormeau Road.