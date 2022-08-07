Two men charged over Tesco van hijacking

Photo of the scene as police stop the hijacked Tesco van Credit: Anna Weir

Two men have been charged by police after a Tesco van was hijacked and then brought to a halt by police using a stinger device in east Belfast on Friday evening.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, hijacking, dangerous driving, theft, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and other driving offences, including driving while disqualified.

Meanwhile a 23-year-old male has also been charged with hijacking, dangerous driving, disorderly behaviour, failing to remain where an accident has caused injury, failing to stop where an accident has caused injury, and a number of other driving-related offences.

Both males are due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the Sydenham bypass when the van was brought to a halt at Dee Street, having allegedly been stolen at Georges Street in Newtownards after 5pm.

Eyewitnesses said the pursuit involved an unmarked police car and a police Land Rover.

The van also crashed into a number of other vehicles, however no one was injured as a result.

A Tesco spokesperson previously told the Belfast Telegraph: “We are aware of this incident and are currently helping the police with their investigation and supporting those involved”.