Two men charged with arson following fire in underground car park

Two men have been charged following a fire in an underground car park in Cookstown.

The men, aged aged 30 and 35, were charged after the incident, which occurred on Tuesday with police receiving a report of the blaze in the Molesworth Street area.

They are accused of arson, being reckless as to whether life would be endangered

The 30-year-old man is further charged with criminal damage.

The pair are expected to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court today (March 23).

A police spokesperson added: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”