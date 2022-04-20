Two men charged with attempted murder following north Belfast stabbing

Two men have been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in north Belfast on Easter Monday.

A man aged in his 30s suffered “life-changing injuries” during the attack, which occurred in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area, which was closed off for a number of hours after the incident.

The men aged 30 and 28-years-old have both been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, April 20.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.