Two men charged with burglary and arson after incidents at NI quarries

Both men charged are 33 years old — © PA

Detectives investigating a series of thefts from and burglaries of quarries across Northern Ireland have charged two men.

The two men, both aged 33, are charged with multiple counts of theft, as well as burglary from a non-dwelling, arson, criminal damage and attempted theft.

The charges relate to a series of incidents at quarries in Co Antrim, Co Armagh and Co Down between February 2022 and February 2023.

They are expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 18.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.