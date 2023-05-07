Two men charged with child sex offences

Police investigating sexual offences against a child have charged two men to court.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography, possession of indecent images of a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence and purchasing alcohol to deliver to a minor.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with sexual communication with a child, possession and distribution of indecent images of a child, obstructing police and purchasing alcohol to deliver to a minor.

The men remain in police custody at this time. Both will appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.