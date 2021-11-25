Two men charged with drugs offences linked to east Belfast UVF

Two men, aged 28 and 41, have been charged in connection to two separate drugs seizures linked to the east Belfast UVF.

The pair were arrested on Wednesday, November 24 by detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating drugs criminality in the Dundonald and Moira areas.

An estimated £180,000 of drugs were seized in the Ballybean area of Dundonald and on the M1 near Moira after a vehicle was stopped.

One man, aged 28, has been charged with possession and intent to supply of Class A and B controlled drugs.

The second man, aged 41, faces similar charges and has also been charged with fraudulently importing a Class A controlled drug.

Both men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.