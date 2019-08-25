Two men charged with Malcolm McKeown murder

Two men have been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown.

The father-of-three was found shot dead in his car, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the Co Down village, on Monday, August 19.

Mr McKeown had a lengthy criminal past and lived in the Waringstown area.

Two men aged 24 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of his murder on Saturday morning and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

They were later charged with Mr McKeown's murder and are expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr McKeown was laid to rest on Saturday following a funeral at Emmanuel Church in Lurgan.