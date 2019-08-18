Two men charged with series of burglaries in Londonderry

Both men will appear in court on Monday.

Two men have been charged in connection with a series of recent burglaries in Londonderry.

A 42-year-old has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of burglary with intent to steal and going equipped for burglary.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of burglary with intent to steal, going equipped for burglary, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

They are both expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday.

Both men had been arrested by detectives on Friday.