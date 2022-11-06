Two men charged with string of offences after police car smashed and officers assaulted in Co Down

A police car was damaged in the incident in Newcastle. — © PA

Two men, aged 61 and 29 years old, have been charged with a string of offences after police officers were assaulted and their vehicle smashed up in Newcastle.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Burrendale Park Road area.

The 61-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault on police, aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of criminal damage, aggravated burglary, attempted criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing article with intent to damage property.

Both men were due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday November 4.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.