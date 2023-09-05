Two men charged with the murder of Conor Browne

Two men have been charged with the murder of Conor Browne in Co Tyrone.

Tributes have been paid to the 28-year-old father from the Strabane area, who died on Monday following a stabbing at the weekend.

Mr Browne was attacked outside a bar on Main Street in Castlederg on Saturday.

Floral tributes have been laid at the site, and a vigil is planned to take place in the town on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said two men have been charged with murder.

A 27-year-old and a 28-year-old have been charged over the killing.

The 28-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.

They are to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, have been released following questioning.

A file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.