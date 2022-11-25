Two men continue bail yet warned of ‘lengthy prison sentences’ for manslaughter of homeless Polish man in Maghera

Two young men involved in a fatal attack on a Polish man in Maghera over four years ago will be sentenced in the New Year, a court heard today .

Adrian Kozak (22) and 21-year old Caolon Michael Johnston admitted to the manslaughter of Piotr Krowka, who was beaten to death in a disused parochial house in the Co Londonderry town in March 2018.

The pair were told by Judge Patrick Smyth to expect “lengthy prison sentences” and were informed these will be imposed on January 9, 2023.

After attacking the 36-year old and leaving him prone on the ground on Saturday March 31, 2018 Kozak and Johnston left the derelict premises on the Glen Road.

They returned the following day, and despite it being obvious that Mr Krowka remained in the same position on the ground from the night before, the pair failed to raise the alarm.

The remains of the homeless alcoholic were eventually discovered on Tuesday April 3, 2018.

At a plea hearing held at Belfast Crown Court, it emerged the fatal attack appeared to be what the prosecution described as “an act of vigilantism or retribution” as prior to his death, Mr Krowka had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Maghera.

Johnston, from The Fort in Maghera and Ballymena man Kozak, from Garvey Wood, were initially charges with murder and were due to stand trial in June.

The pair denied the murder charge and following legal discussions between their legal teams and the prosecution, the Crown accepted guilty pleas to manslaughter.

Prosecuting KC Sam Magee described the attack on Mr Krowka as a “substantial and sustained violent assault” resulting in “catastrophic” blunt force trauma injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

Mr Magee said that following the attack on the Saturday night, Johnston and Kozak left the scene, but were captured on CCTV returning the following afternoon.

Saying that Sunday “it would have been plain what the results of their actions were”, Mr Magee said they left again a short time later and “failed to raise an alarm.”

Telling Judge Smyth Mr Krowka was “no physical match” for the two defendants, Mr Magee said the fatal attack included punches, kicks and stamps, adding Mr Krowka was “left to die.”

The prosecutor also revealed that in the aftermath, a video of the incident recorded on a mobile phone was shown to friends of the defendants.

Mr Magee said the manslaughter plea was accepted on several grounds including their “age and immaturity” as Johnston was 16 at the time whilst Kozak was 17.

Kieron Mallon KC, the barrister representing Kozak, spoke of “very significant triable issues in the case” including the coroner who carried out the post mortem “not being able to say when the fatal blow was administered”.

Mr Mallon spoke of his client's young age at the time, said there was a “degree of panic” after the attack and that the then-teenagers “failed to recognise the seriousness of the injuries.”

He added that in the four years since the incident, Kozak had taken “constructive steps”, has moved from Maghera and is now in full-time employment.

Johnston's barrister Brian McCartney KC also cited his client's age and said that when he was 16, he was easily influenced and naive.

Revealing Johnston was from a hard-working family and is now employed as a plasterer, Mr McCartney said his client had shown genuine remorse and as a consequence of his involvement, he now suffers from depression and anxiety.

Saying “this has been a very steep learning curve”, Mr McCartney described what happened as a “tragedy” for Mr Krowka and his family.

After hearing from both the Crown and defence, Judge Smyth spoke of the complexities of the case and she said wanted time to reflect before passing sentence in January.

The Belfast Recorder agreed to release Johnston and Kozak on continuing bail ahead of sentencing — but warned the pair they face lengthy jail terms.