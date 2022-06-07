Two men detained after Saoradh Easter Monday parade released pending PPS report

The Saoradh colour party march in Derry on Easter Monday

Two men who had been arrested in connection with a dissident republican parade in Londonderry on Easter Monday have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The men – aged 46 and 49-years-old – were arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act following police searches in the Creggan and Bishop Street areas of the city.

On Wednesday, both men were released pending the PPS report

The commemoration in April was organised by Saoradh, which is accused of having links with the New IRA.

The Parades Commission had ruled that no paramilitary-style clothing be worn in the procession.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

Disturbances occurred outside the cemetery that evening and the PSNI said some of their officers came under attack.

Police confirmed 11 men have been arrested to-date.

Ten arrests were made under the Terrorism Act and ten of those arrested were released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

One man arrested for public order offences was charged and is set to appear before court on May 11.