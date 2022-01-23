Two men die following crash on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 22-1-2022 Police at the scene of The fatal collision in which two people died and several others were injured when two cars collided on the Ravenhill Road in east Belfast on Saturday night.

Two men have died following a crash on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night, the PSNI has confirmed.

The incident happened at around 9.10pm with two cars involved in the collision.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident, with emergency services on the scene.

The news of the road deaths has led to shock within the local area.

South Belfast SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole offered his condolences to the family of the men involved.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those killed in this tragic crash on the Ravenhill Road on Saturday night. It’s never easy to lose a loved one and I can only imagine how painful it must be in such sudden and difficult circumstances,” he said.

“There were also a number of other people injured in this incident and I hope they all go on to make a full recovery. I would encourage anyone with any information about this crash to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

East Belfast DUP MLA Joanne Bunting tweeted: “Such tragic news to hear this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Local Lisnasharragh councillor Michael Long wrote: “Such a tragedy to see two lives lost in this accident. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and I would wish those injured a speedy recovery.”

The SDLP’s Saamas de Faoite added: “Horrendous news. My thoughts are with their families.”

In a PSNI statement, Chief Inspector Wendy Pollock said; “At around 9.10pm, it was reported that two cars, a black Ford Focus and a blue Skoda Octavia were involved in the collision.

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and five people were taken to hospital. Tragically, two men have passed away. One was a passenger in the Ford Focus and one was a passenger in the Skoda Octavia.

“The Ravenhill Road was closed overnight but has since been reopened.”

“Our enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1736 22/01/22.”