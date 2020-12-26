Two men escape burning flat in Ballymoney after jumping from upstairs window

Two men escaped the burning flat in Ballymoney by jumping from windows. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Two men escaped a burning flat in Ballymoney, Co Antrim, on Christmas Day by jumping from a window.

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the fire which occurred on Charles Street at 9.25pm.

Two men who were in the property at the time managed to get themselves out and to safety after jumping from an upstairs window.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: "Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in what was a terrifying ordeal for the occupants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and we would appeal to anyone with information about what happened to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1325 of 25/12/20."

A report can also be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/