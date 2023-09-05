BREAKING | 

Two men hospitalised following west Belfast shooting incident

Police at the scene of the incident in west Belfast (Photo by Kevin Scott)

Kevin Scott

Two men have been shot in the legs during a shooting incident in the Divis area of west Belfast.

Police remain at the scene of the incident in the Roumania Rise area of the city.

A police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.30pm, it was reported that two men had been shot, both once to their leg. They have been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries.”

A police helicopter and dog unit were also dispatched to the scene.

More to follow.