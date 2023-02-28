Two men in Bangor released on bail after ‘substantial amount of drugs’ found in vehicle

Two men arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences in Bangor on Monday, have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The arrests were made after the officers stopped and searched a vehicle on the Seacliff Road at 7.30pm.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply.

A 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion for possession with intent to supply.

A substantial amount of Class C controlled drugs as well as a sum of cash were also recovered from the vehicle.

Both have been released on bail.