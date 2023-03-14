Two men in hospital following separate crashes in Co Antrim
Both men were pedestrians and are being treated for serious injuries.
Two men have been taken to hospital following separate road collisions in Co Antrim on Tuesday morning.
Police attended a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a black XF Jaguar on the Moira Road in Nutts Corner shortly after 6.30am this morning (Tuesday).
The man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time has since re-opened.
Meanwhile, a second man was taken to hospital following a later collision in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey.
Police attended a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan shortly after 7.40am this morning (Tuesday).
One man, also a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
The Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, which were closed for a period of time have both now re-opened.
Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 203 14/03/23 (Moira Road) or reference 248 14/03/23 (Scullions Road).