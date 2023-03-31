Two men in their 20s sought after attempted Co Antrim burglary results in altercation

No one was injured during the incident.

Two men in their 20s are being sought by police

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of an attempted burglary in Larne.

Shortly after 4.30pm yesterday, Thursday March 30, it was reported that a man tried to gain entry to a property in the Gloucester Avenue area.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “The occupant of the property was alerted to the attempted entry by the barking of his dog and saw a man run down his pathway. He gave chase to the man, which led to an altercation in the Victoria Road area.

“It was reported that a second man joined the first in that area before they made off in the direction of Exchange Road.

“The two men are described as in their late 20s, wearing dark clothing and both approximately 5ft 8in in height. Both were of medium build with dark hair.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who has information which may assist our investigation, or who may have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1425 of 30/03/23.”