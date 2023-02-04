Two men injured after masked gang break into Co Tyrone house

Two men have been taken to hospital after a masked gang armed with a suspected firearm entered a house in Co Tyrone.

Police said the incident, which they are treating as an aggravated burglary, happened shortly after 10pm on Friday at Queen’s Avenue in Cookstown.

Four males entered the property, striking two of the occupants with a metal bar.

Two women at the property were threatened but not hurt, police said.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly after 10pm, it was reported that four masked men entered a property in the area with one of the men armed with an iron bar and another man armed with a suspected firearm.

"Two men aged in their 20s were struck with the bar during the incident. One of the masked men is believed to have threatened the two men and two women in their 20s, who were also in the property at the time of the incident.

“The two men, aged 29 years old and 26 years old were both taken to hospital with their injuries. The two women who were inside the property at the time of the incident, were not injured.”

DS Robinson said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and appealed to anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact detectives on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,