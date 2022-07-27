Two men jailed for life for Liverpool murder of young Lurgan dad Patrick Boyle

The partner of a young Co Armagh father murdered on a Liverpool street last year has said her “whole world was shattered into a million pieces” as the killers were jailed for life yesterday.

Lurgan man Patrick Boyle was shot twice in the chest in Newway on July 1, 2021. He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

His partner, Ashleigh Deans, was expecting their baby at the time. Patrick, who already had two children, had been killed four days before his 27th birthday and she said that instead of celebrating the occasion, “I was visiting him in the morgue with his birthday cards”.

“I was nine weeks pregnant when Paddy was killed by these evil people. We were so excited to be a little family and were excited for our first scan so we could tell our families our happy news,” she revealed in a victim statement.

“All this didn’t happen because of the two defendants. He never got to go to our first scan or got to find out what we were having or be at the birth. They have robbed our son of meeting his amazing daddy, us both of our future as a family and memories, no photographs to show him when he’s older of us together as a family.”

Read more Lurgan man Patrick Boyle shot dead in Liverpool expecting third child, mourners told

Reuben Murphy (26), of Newton-le-Willows and Ben Doyle (24), of Huyton were both found guilty of murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, and possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life at an earlier hearing.

Murphy was yesterday jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for life to serve a minimum of 31 years, while Doyle was jailed for life to serve at least 27 years. Thomas Walker (20), of no fixed abode, admitted possessing ammunition on a date before the shooting and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Reuben Murphy and Ben Doyle

In her statement, Ms Deans said that when she met Patrick, it had been “love at first sight”.

“Me and Paddy had only been together 14 months when he died but it felt like an eternity. The day we met we had an instant connection. It really was love at first sight. We met in the May of 2020 and were living together by January 2021,” she stated.

“Paddy was like no one I have ever met before. He was a big gentle giant with a heart of gold. He was the most loving, caring, funny and sentimental person. He was one of a kind, always with a cheeky smile on his face, and he gave the best cuddles. He really did make me the happiest girl in the world.”

But on July 1 last year, the dream ended when she lost her “best friend and soulmate”.

“It started off a normal day. I was getting ready for work. Me and Paddy were talking about what we were going to do that night. We always used to take Nasha, our dog, for a nice long walk, somewhere mainly down the Albert Dock or to the beach,” the court heard.

“We gave each other a hug and kiss and said ‘love you’, then I left for work. That was the last time I saw him alive. If I’d known this [was going to happen] I would have never let him go. The last text I got off him was 5.30pm telling me he would be home soon.

“I told him I was having a nap after work. I was then woken up to banging on the windows and door. It was Paddy’s mate telling me something had happened, that Paddy had been in an accident. He then told me Paddy had been shot. My head started spinning. Paddy’s dad then phoned me. I went to pick him up and we made our way to Whiston Hospital.

“When giving Paddy’s name at reception, they told us to go round to the side entrance, where we were met by lots of police and doctors who took us into a room and told us Paddy had died. My whole world shattered into a million pieces because of these two people here who took him from me.”