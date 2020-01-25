Two men killed in separate collisions in Co Antrim

The scene on Garryduff Road at Dunloy where Desmond Wilson died in crash

Desmond Wilson (59), from Ballymoney, was driving a white Peugeot which was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo on the Garryduff Road just outside the village of Dunloy early yesterday morning.

In the second incident a man aged 29 died in a two-vehicle collision on the A6 Randalstown Road, close to the Junction One outlet.

The identity of the man has not yet been made public by the authorities.

In the Dunloy incident, emergency services raced to the scene but Mr Wilson's life could not be saved.

The Ambulance Service, Fire Service and PSNI all attended the incident. Community leaders spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

Local councillor Darryl Wilson said: "I was deeply saddened to learn that the road traffic collision on the Garryduff Road this morning has resulted in someone losing their life.

"I would like to offer my sympathies to all impacted by this awful tragedy."

Ballymoney Sinn Fein councillor Cathal McLaughlin said news of the fatal smash had come as a great shock to the area, and offered his condolences to the Wilson family.

He also said he hoped that the driver of the Citroen would make a speedy recovery.

The fatal crash took place just outside Dunloy village on the road to Ballymoney, just a few hundred yards into a 60mph zone. North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: "Sadly, yet again another family has been plunged into grief following this morning's fatal road accident at Galdanagh Crossroads outside the village of Dunloy.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased at this very sad time and with all those involved in this terrible accident."

PSNI spokesman Inspector Ali said: "Just before 7.35am, it was reported that a white Citroen Berlingo and a Peugeot 2008 were involved in the collision outside Dunloy.

"Desmond, who was the driver of the Peugeot, tragically died at the scene.

"The driver of the Citroen Berlingo was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening," the police officer told reporters.