Two men left with broken bones after Lurgan shopping centre assault

Two men have been left with broken bones after being assaulted by a group of men armed with a metal bar in a Lurgan shopping centre.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Friday September 20 at Tullygally Shopping Centre.

Two men, both in their 20s, were assaulted by a group of people, one of whom was described as being armed with a metal bar.

Sergeant Mel Gibson said: “The two males sustained injuries including broken bones and bruising.”

“It is believed the attackers travelled to and from the area in two separate vehicles.”

“I am appealing to witnesses or anyone with information that could assist us to contact police in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1291 02/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”