Two men released after arrests over security alert at NI police station

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh — © Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph

Two men arrested under the Terrorism Act by detectives investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday have been released following questioning.

One of the men, aged 56, was detained following a search in the town on Sunday.

The second man, aged 29, was arrested after a search in the Strabane area.

The incident began after a man was hijacked at gunpoint and then forced to drive his car with a suspicious object on board to a police station in Omagh.

The incident caused a major security alert in Omagh and led to a number of people being evacuated from their homes on Saturday night.