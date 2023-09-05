Two men released after being arrested in connection with Co Tyrone security alert

Security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

Two men arrested in relation to a Co Tyrone security alert in May have been released following questioning.

The men were arrested on Monday (September 4) after searches in the Omagh area.

Detectives arrested them in connection with an investigation into a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh on Saturday, May 6.

One man, aged 41, has been released unconditionally, while a 57-year-old man has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, a third man aged 57 years remains in custody at this time.

The investigation continues.

Watch: Security alert outside Omagh police station

During the incident on May 6, a man’s car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road.

A suspicious object was then placed in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and he was forced to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The police station and some homes in Omagh were evacuated. A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road.

The grounds of a nearby church were searched, leading to Sunday Mass being cancelled.