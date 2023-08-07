Two men released following Co Antrim shooting and assault incident

The PSNI officer said the impact of the PSNI's actions on his mental health had been terrible (stock image). Photo: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph

Two men arrested by police following a serious assault and shooting at an apartment in Bushmills have been released pending further enquiries.

The men aged 36 and 38-years-old had initially been held under the Terrorism Act 2000 on Sunday following the incident in the Main Street area of the town on Wednesday last week.

The incident occurred around 11.50pm when police received a report that a number of masked men entered the flat armed with a baseball bat and assaulted a male occupant inside.

The victim, aged in his 40s, received a head wound following the incident. He is also believed to have received gunshot wounds to both his right knee and right hand.

The man received treatment from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at the scene and was later taken to hospital.

Following the release PSNI Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident, during which a man aged in his 40s sustained a head injury and gunshot wounds to his right knee and right hand, are continuing, and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2105 of 02/08/23.”