Two men released following questioning over John Caldwell attempted murder probe

The court was told that the security alert had occurred just miles from where DCI John Caldwell was shot by dissident republicans (David Young/PA) — © David Young

Two men arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22nd February 2023, have been released following questioning.

The senior officer was shot multiple times in front of his young son and other children in Omagh on February 22, 2023.

The two suspects had been detained on Friday morning.

Police said a 28-year-old man had been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a house in the Omagh area on Friday 19th May.

A 70-year-old man had also been arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following the search of a property in the Dungannon area on the same date.

A PSNI spokesperson said “the investigation continues”.

A total of 17 arrests have now been made in connection with the ongoing investigation which is focused on the New IRA.