Two men released on bail following burglary of elderly Co Down man’s house

Two men arrested in connection with a reported burglary in Moneyreagh have been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.

Police received a report of a burglary ongoing in the Lisleen Road South around 1.15pm on Saturday. A house belonging to a man aged in his 80s was broken into and the contents of his home rifled through by intruders.

The two men, aged 40 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal on the same day.

A nearby barn was also entered. The PSNI said they were working to establish what was stolen on Saturday.

A Police Service spokesperson said: “Our enquiries led to a stop of a vehicle in the Bangor area a short time later and these two arrests.”

Police have said that the investigation will continue following the release of the two men on bail.