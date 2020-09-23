Two men released on bail in connection with stabbing incident in Belfast city centre

Probe: Police at the scene of the incident in Belfast on Monday

Two men have been released on bail in connection with a stabbing incident in Belfast city centre which left a man requiring hospital treatment.

Police were called to the scene in Castle Street on Monday around 2pm after reports of an altercation involving a group of people. The PSNI said yesterday the victim of the stabbing is no longer in hospital.

A 26-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) and possession of an offensive weapon has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A second man, aged 26, who was arrested on suspicion of AOABH, was also released on police bail pending further enquiries. A police spokesperson also revealed that a third person arrested in connected to the incident has been released unconditionally.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information to contact the non emergency number 101.