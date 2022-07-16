Two men sacked over vile Michaela McAreavey video take case

Loyalist representative will seek anonymity order for pair

John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in 2010

Two men who were sacked after a video of people mocking murder victim Michaela McAreavey went viral intend to make unfair dismissal claims.

A number of people lost their jobs after footage of a group of people mocking the dead Co Tyrone woman was captured in Dundonald Orange Hall.

The sick singalong — which took place on the same day Orangemen took to the streets to celebrate Northern Ireland’s centenary in May — provoked widespread outraged last month.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson is helping two individuals, whom he has not identified, initiate legal proceedings.

It is believed to be in the conciliation stage with the Labour Relations Agency, which acts as a mediator between employers and potential claimants to resolve disputes.

If unsuccessful, it will pave the way towards tribunal action.

“Both individuals are seeking their jobs back or, alternatively, significant financial compensation awards,’’ said Mr Bryson.

He said both unemployed parties have already suffered a hefty loss of earnings due to what he described as a “worrying, knee-jerk reaction” by bosses.

“They got caught up in a public mob,” Mr Bryson claimed.

“That’s why procedures and rules exist.”

Mr Bryson is hopeful the unfair dismissal claims will succeed and serve as a warning to employers everywhere.

“None of the people I am representing sang a single word,’’ he said.

“They just had the misfortune of being there and being named online.”

Michaela McAreavey was holidaying in Mauritius when she was killed on January 10, 2011.

The 27-year-old was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel on the Indian Ocean island.

The teacher, who had married John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Mr Bryson stressed that the initiation of legal action should not be seen as a defence of those who did engage in the “vile” chant.

“No one is justifying — and no one ever could justify — what happened,” he said.

“We will not be asking the tribunal to endorse it.

“What we are asking for is a fair hearing and fair treatment under the law.”

The representative of the two men confirmed he will be seeking an anonymity order given that his clients — and their families — have already been subjected to threats.

Three men linked to the video have already resigned from the Orange Order.