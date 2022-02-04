Two men sentenced for killing vulnerable Portadown man Randall Ellis

Two men who admitted killing a vulnerable Portadown man in his own home have been jailed for the "senseless and shocking" attack.

Randall Ellis - known as Foggy - was stabbed once in the leg. Despite efforts to save himself by applying a tourniquet to the wound, the 49-year-old bled to death and his body was found lying behind the front door of his Clounagh Park home on December 9, 2019.

David Ellis (21) - a nephew of the deceased - and 26-year-old Dean Edward appeared at Belfast Crown Court where they were sentenced for manslaughter.

Ellis, of no fixed abode and who appeared via a videolink with Hybebank YOC, was handed an eight-year sentence.

Martin, from Tandragee Road in Portadown, attended via a videolink with Maghaberry and had a ten-year sentence imposed.

Both men were informed by Mr Justice O'Hara that their sentenced will be divided equally between custody and licence.

The pair didn't know each other and met for the first time in a bar in Portadown on December 8, 2019.

After consuming beer and Buckfast together, the two men then armed themselves with knifes before walking Mr Randall's home in the early hours of the following morning.

As he sentenced the pair, Mr Justice O'Hara said: "One of the most troubling factors in this case is the mystery of why Foggy Ellis was attacked." He added the "vulnerable" victim was attacked in his own home, where he should have felt safe.

He also pointed out that as the single stab wound was the only injury inflicted and not one "typically expected to cause serious injury or death" - Mr Ellis may have survived "if the defendants had not run off and left him bleeding."

In the aftermath of the killing, both men were arrested, and while Ellis gave several conflicting versions, Martin claimed he couldn't remember what happened due to his alcohol intake.

One of the versions given by Ellis was that after meeting Martin in the bar, they went back to Ellis's house, where they armed themselves with knives.

He claimed that after arriving at his uncle's house, he persuaded Mr Ellis to open the door. Ellis said Martin entered first and within a few minutes Martin stabbed his uncle in the leg.

Ellis also claimed 'Foggy started screaming that he would bleed to death and we ran off.'

In another version, Ellis claimed that after disclosing family history to Martin regarding Foggy being violent to him and his mother when he was a child, Martin offered to kill him.

At the time he was killed, Mr Ellis suffered from ill health, was disabled and was an alcoholic.

His death was initially not treated as a crime - but following the event a friend of Ellis's contacted the police and told them Ellis said he'd been involved in killing his uncle.

Martin was also described as being very distressed in the early hours of December 9, 2019 and was anxious to speak to his father as he had 'done something.'

Branding the motive for Mr Randall's killing as a "mystery", Mr Justice O'Hara said he believed there was "some version of the truth" in the varying accounts given by Ellis, "but nothing like the full story."

He continued: "As far as Martin is concerned, I do not believe that the man who was so anxiously trying to make contact with his father and who was very distressed in the hours following the killing cannot remember anything about it."

Mr Justice O'Hara said no sentence he passed "could in any way make good or repair the pain caused by the killing of Foggy Ellis."

The Judge added in a Victim Impact Statement made by Mr Ellis's sister, she described "happier aspects of her brother's life and the impact on her of the senseless and shocking killing, which has been aggravated by the fact of her son's direct involvement in it."

The Judge said he had taken into account defence submissions.

He said he accepted Ellis had a very low intellect, was subjected to a "very disadvantaged and difficult childhood", and had no criminal record.

Martin, the Judge said, also had a troubled family background.

He imposed the sentences and said both Ellis and Martin were "to receive credit for time spent in custody to date."