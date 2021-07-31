Two men taken to hospital after reports four people collapsed in south Belfast

Two men were taken to hospital in Belfast after reports that four people collapsed on the Ormeau Road.

It’s reported that two men have been taken to hospital after police were informed that four people had collapsed in south Belfast.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Lower Ormeau Road around 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon over “concerns for the safety of four people who appear to have collapsed,” Belfast Live reports.

It remains unclear at this stage as to what caused the incident.

Police say that two men were transferred into the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and taken to Royal Victoria Hospital.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police were notified of a concern for the safety of four people who appeared to have collapsed in the Lower Ormeau Road area of south Belfast this afternoon, July 31.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesman said they received the call at 2.30pm and two patients were taken to hospital.