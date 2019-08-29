Two men taken to hospital after 'stabbing' incident in Portadown

Two men have been taken to hospital after a suspected stabbing incident in Portadown.

Emergency Services were sent to the Glenmahon Avenue area of the town at 6.50pm on Wednesday.

The Ambulance Service was tasked to the scene following reports of an assault.

One crew was sent to the scene with one patient taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Whilst crews were transferring this patient the Ambulance Service received a call from police requesting another ambulance to the same scene following a stabbing. This person was also taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley told Armagh I that he has spoken to the police in relation to the incident and that they are investigating a potential assault.

"My understanding is the situation is under control," the MLA added.

There are no further details at present.