Two men taken to hospital following stabbing incident outside Co Antrim bar

Two men were taken to hospital following a stabbing incident outside a Co Antrim bar on Sunday, the PSNI have said.

Police are appealing for information following the reported incident in Dervock, near Ballymoney on Sunday 30 July.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 9.50pm, we received a report that two men had been stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in the Carncullagh Road area of the town.

“Both men were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

“The suspect made off from the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1827 of 30/07/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”