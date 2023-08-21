Two men who died during Cork Ironman event named as town ‘in shock’

Youghal RNLI said crew members were diverted from a training exercise to help after event officials had raised the alarm. Photo: File pic

The deaths of two athletes during an Ironman competition in Co Cork are believed to be linked to underlying medical conditions that had no connection with the event.

The two incidents occurred separately and on different parts of the 1.9km sea course early yesterday morning in Youghal.

A number of Ironman events had been postponed until yesterday because parts of the course were left unusable by debris left from Storm Betty on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The swimming element of the event was shortened to 1.9km because of weather conditions over the previous 48 hours.

The deceased have been named locally as Brendan Wall (44), who is originally from Meath but who has been working and living over recent years in Solihull in the UK, and Ivan Chittendon (65), who is from Toronto in Canada.

One other athlete is understood to have received medical attention during the Ironman competition which included the 1.9km swimming course as well as long cycling and running routes.

Mr Chittendon, a keen triathlete, is understood to have been on holiday from Ontario with his family in Ireland.

Tributes to both were paid by community leaders in the east Cork town of Youghal where the event was being staged and by Ironman organisers.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023," an Ironman spokesperson said.

"During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

"We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance."

One athlete had a medical emergency just as the swimming event was commencing at 7am.

A second athlete was later discovered unresponsive along the swimming course route.

One case is being investigated as a possible cardiac arrest while the second is being examined as a possible drowning linked to a potential underlying medical condition.

Both were given emergency medical assistance at separate scenes but, despite the desperate efforts of paramedics and local doctors, the two men were pronounced dead a short time later.

A Youghal local admitted the town was "deeply shocked" by the death of two competitors during the popular annual event.

"No one can believe it - I heard that one poor man had died after an apparent medical emergency. But I simply couldn't believe it when I heard that a second person had died as well."

Gardaí said they were treating the deaths as tragedies.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident in Youghal Co. Cork where two men have died at a sporting event on Sunday morning (August 20),” said a spokesperson.

"Two men, aged 40s and 60s, were removed from the water by emergency services. They were pronounced deceased by medical personnel. The coroner has been notified."