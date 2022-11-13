Two minute silence held as up to a thousand gather at Belfast City Hall for Remembrance Day event

Up to 1,000 people gathered at Belfast City Hall on Sunday as the city joined the rest of the UK in marking Remembrance Day.

The main ceremony in the city took place at the Garden of Remembrance close to the Cenotaph.

People joined in the nationwide two-minute silence which was held at 11am.

The mood at the civic building was described as sombre and respectful as the city fell silent to remember those who fell in conflict.

Representatives from all the main churches were also in attendance, with prayers offered up by the Presbyterian Church Moderator Dr John Kirkpatrick.

Lord Caine represented the UK Government at the Cenotaph alongside representation present from the Irish Government, with Heather Humphreys laying a wreath.

A wreath was laid by Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O'Boyle, the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast. Also attending was Deputy Lord Mayor, Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly.

Ms Kelly laid her wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of the citizens of Belfast in commemoration of the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces and civilians during the First and Second World Wars.

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall for the Remembrance event

Music at the service was carried out by the band, bugles, pipes and drums of the Royal Irish Regiment, before a bugler played the Last Post.

Sunday’s event follows a ceremony on Friday to mark Armistice Day.

Belfast’s Lord Mayor Tina Black described the event as a “dignified and beautiful ceremony”.

“It was a time to reflect on the tragedies of war and I was honoured to be there, and it did feel like a fitting ceremony,” she said.

Ms Black’s presence at the event was in keeping with recent Sinn Fein mayors of Belfast, however she is not expected to attend any events on Sunday.

Royal Irish Regiment band

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland Taoiseach Micheal Martin laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Enniskillen in County Fermanagh. He was joined by the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris who also laid a wreath.

Hundreds gathered in the town to mark the occasion at the war memorial.

They stood in silence for two minutes before wreaths were laid.

Mr Martin continued a recent tradition begun by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2012 by attending and placing a laurel wreath at the base of the memorial.

Eleven people died on the day of the attack at the town's war memorial in 1987, with another victim dying years later having never woken from a coma.

In a tweet, Mr Martin said: “Honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the Government of Ireland on Remembrance Sunday in Enniskillen.

“In doing so, we remember all those who lost their lives following the Enniskillen bombing, 35 years ago.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he found attending the Remembrance event in Enniskillen "emotional".

"Firstly, it's Remembrance Sunday and it's actually important just to remember those that are fallen, so we can actually walk around in a free society happily as we do," he said.

"Secondly, in Enniskillen it's the 35th anniversary of some really unbelievably tragic events and it was lovely actually down at the service where the community has come together in such a big number.

"I've never been here for a Remembrance service before but obviously the last couple of years have been Covid affected, so the numbers have not been as big, and I actually found it quite emotional, to be quite frank, to remember back to news that actually had a massive imprint on my younger life."

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald also attended the Remembrance Sunday Service in St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin hosted by the Royal British Legion.

“This is a very important occasion in our capital city as we remember all those from every part of our island who lost their lives in World War 1 and 2,” she added.

“I attend the Remembrance Sunday Service each year in St Patrick’s Cathedral to remember and pay my respects to all those from every part of our island who lost their lives in World War 1 and 2 and in acknowledgement of the enormous loss felt by so many to this day.

“Our shared history is complex and for far too long this important part of our history was ignored.”

Meanwhile, at the main event in London, King Charles led the service for the first time as monarch.

Charles laid a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours, with the design a tribute to the ones used by both his late mother and his grandfather George VI.

The Queen, who died nine weeks ago at the age of 96, considered Remembrance Sunday, which commemorates the war dead, one of the most significant and important engagements in the royal calendar.

Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly laying a wreath

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch, who lived through the Second World War as a teenager and was head of the armed forces, only missed seven Cenotaph services during her reign, including in 2021 due to a back sprain.

American Consul General Belfast Paul Narain

A wreath was laid on the Queen Consort’s behalf for the first time as Camilla watched from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

Irish TD Heather Humphreys

Around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans, representing 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations, took part in a march past.