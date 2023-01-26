Two missing murderers apprehended by police in Newry

Police have confirmed the two missing prisoners have been arrested (PSNI/PA)

Two missing murderers last seen in Belfast city centre have been arrested in Newry on Thursday afternoon, the police have confirmed.

Alison McDonagh (49) and Stephen McParland (54) were last spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast at around 1.45pm on Saturday after failing to return from their temporary release.

McDonagh was imprisoned for the murder of George McDowell in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for murder of Gary Alexander McKimm in a row over £20 in 1997.

Mr McKimm’s body was discovered in a pool of blood in an alleyway off Cregagh Road in the city.

In an updated statement a PSNI spokesperson said: “Unlawfully at large prisoners, 49-year- old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland have been arrested in the Newry area this afternoon, Thursday 26th January.

"They will now be returned to the custody of Northern Ireland Prison Service. We would like to thank the public for their assistance.”