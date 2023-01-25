Two missing murderers last seen in Belfast still not apprehended

Police are appealing for information to assist in locating two prisoners who are currently unlawfully at large (PSNI/PA)

Two missing murderers last seen in Belfast city centre have still not been apprehended.

Alison McDonagh (49) and Stephen McParland (54) were last spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast at around 1.45pm on Saturday after failing to return from their temporary release.

McDonagh was imprisoned for the murder of George McDowell in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for murder of Gary Alexander McKimm in a row over £20 in 1997.Mr McKimm’s body was discovered in a pool of blood in an alleyway off Cregagh Road in the city.

McDonagh is described as being approximately 5’2” in height and of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes.

She has two tattoos including the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ on the underside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a sky blue coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

McParland is described as being around 5’10” tall and of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

He has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage including Sports Direct hold-alls.

In a statement yesterday, the PSNI said: “Despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.

"We are appealing to anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, not to approach them, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23.

“We would also appeal directly to Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland to hand themselves in.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”