Two more councils agree rates increase for 2023-2024

Two more councils have agreed on rates increases for 2023-2024.

Mid Ulster District council set its rate increase for domestic customers to 7.3%.

The non-domestic rate was set at 4.32%.

Meanwhile, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council agreed a rise of 5.99%.

Belfast set a rates increase of 7.99% last week.

The decision for Mid Ulster was made at a special meeting of the Council on Monday evening.

In a statement, Mid Ulster District Council said: “The continuing difficult financial climate, high levels of inflation, rising global costs of energy, and most significantly, a shortfall in central government funding received by the Council through the Rates Support Grant meant setting a realistic budget that minimised the impact on local people was extremely difficult.”

Mid Ulster Council said it faces financial pressures in 2023-2024, amounting to more than £10M in comparison to 2022-2023.

Increases in payroll due to local and national pay agreements reached in 2022 and expected in 2023, as well as energy and fuel costs have impacted the figure.

Speaking to BBC, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairman Cllr Michael Savage said the increase reflected a "difficult situation" faced by the council.