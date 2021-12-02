Two more men appear in court charged with kidnap and attempted murder of man found dumped in field

Stock image: The judge said he shared police fears over the risk of further offences.

A man who was kidnapped, “tortured” and stabbed with a hot knife was “within an hour from death” when he was fortuitously found dumped in a field, a court heard on Thursday.

Ballymena Magistrates Court also heard how the victim, who had been dumped in a field on the Lisnamurrikin Road near Broughshane wearing just his shoes and boxer shorts, was only spotted by bin men because of the height of the lorry.

Det. Const. Duffy told the court that according to doctors, “the victim was within an hour from death from possible hypothermia or blood loss due to the injuries” having been dumped there at some stage from around 2am.

Two more men appeared in court on Thursday charged with the victim’s kidnap and attempted murder.

Appearing by video link from police custody, David Philip Cherry (39) and Sean Davies, who turns 39 tomorrow confirmed they understood the four charges against them.

Cherry, from Waveney Park in Belfast, and Davies, from Queens Park in Saintfield, are jointly accused of attempted murder of a male, kidnapping the same alleged victim and arson of his Volvo car on 11 October this year.

Cherry is further charged with possessing class C prescription drug diazepam on 3 November, while Davies is accused of having class A cocaine on the same date.

Last week at the same court, 36-year-old prominent loyalist David Coleman, from Fountain Street and Mark Bradshaw (51) from High Street, both in Ballymena, were remanded into custody on the same charges.

During a contested bail application on Thursday, Det. Con. Duffy told the court that having been sedated in intensive care for more than two weeks, the victim made a statement to police on 19 November that Cherry and Coleman had “invited him” to Coleman’s flat “to pack cocaine” to repay a debt he owed to Coleman.

Once there, Cherry asked for his mobile phone and while he is going through its contents, “providing Mr Coleman with information from the phone to suggest the victim had been hacking customers’ phones and taking customers from Mr Coleman….Mr Coleman has assaulted our victim”.

“Cherry has been present throughout this,” said the officer, “he had laughed along and had encouraged the assault, punching him once in the face.”

She said that according to the victim, Coleman had “produced a knife, heating it on a gas hob, stabbing the injured party in the chest, close to his heart and then putting the point of the knife into the victim’s mouth and slashing him deeply.

The court also heard claims the victim was ordered to strip and “clean up his own blood” before being dumped in the field.

According to the police case, Cherry drove the victim there in the boot of a BMW car along with a fifth as yet unidentified suspect who was armed with a hatchet, which police believe was used to strike the victim to back of the head, fracturing his skull.

Turning to what evidence had been gathered so far, DC Duffy said investigators had CCTV footage of the victim’s Volvo XC60 “in convoy” with Davies’ own black Vauxhall Astra heading towards the Doury Road, where the Volvo was burnt out, along with footage of the Astra heading back by itself.

She revealed that detectives also had telecommunication and CCTV evidence relating to the movements of Cherry and Bradshaw in each other’s company coming up to 8am on the morning the victim was found.

The officer further revealed that while the victim had specifically named Cherry as one of his assailants, he had named a “Sean” as also being involved, describing him as “looking like a Viking” and describing where he lives.

Davies, who has long hair and a bushy beard, lives at an address which matches that description, said DC Duffy.

She told the court police were objecting to bail due to concerns about the risk of further offences, the risk of witness interference and with a fifth suspect and Cherry’s BMW still being sought, that they could also interfere with the investigation.

Defence lawyers for the pair submitted that bail conditions could be put in place to assuage police concerns but describing the offences as “harrowing”, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he shared police fears over the risk of further offences and interference with both the witness and the investigation.

Cherry and Davies were remanded into custody and the case adjourned to 30 December.