Two new DUP councillors co-opted onto Newry, Mourne and Down council following year of chaos

Two new DUP councillors have been appointed to Newry, Mourne and Down District Council following a year of turmoil for the party locally.

Jonny Jackson and Callum Bowsie will now represent the party after a number of councillors stood down, including William Walker, who is facing two counts of attempting to sexually communicate with a child.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he is “delighted” that both men will represent the Rowallane area.

“They will be determined, energetic and dedicated representatives for the people of the area,” he said.

“The party has been growing right across the Newry, Mourne and Down council area and I know Jonny and Callum will be part of a strong team, working with council colleagues and others at all levels of the party to deliver for the people of Rowallane.”

The vacancies arose after Dr Kathryn Owen quit due to a “change in her full-time employment” which prevents her from continuing in the role.

Walker, who was charged with attempted sexual communication with a child earlier this year, gave up his seat after being suspended by the party.

A court previously heard that the case against the bailed ex-councillor has been sent to a senior prosecutor. The hearing was adjourned until this month.

Walker has since formally resigned from the party.

Mr Jackson, who was born in Crossgar and has lived in the town his entire life, said it is “a privilege” to represent the constituents.

“I have always been involved in the community and want to help deliver for them through council,” he said.

“I look forward to being part of a strong DUP team in council and continuing to deliver for the people of this area.”

Mr Bowsie said he is also “delighted” after being co-opted to serve the people of Rowallane.

“Having been born and bred in this area, I have been involved in numerous community and church groups in Crossgar, Ballynahinch, Saintfield and Killyleagh from a young age,” he said.

“It’s a privilege to now be the voice of these communities.”