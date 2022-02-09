Two NI search and rescue groups receive £500k funding after battling fire in Mournes

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots handing over a letter of offer to Ian McCracken, Mourne Mountain Rescue. The new £2m Covid Scheme to Mourne Mountain Rescue will help search and rescue groups that played a vital role in controlling last year’s devastating fire on the Mourne Mountains.

Two search and rescue groups, who helped to tackle the devastating fire in the Mourne mountains last year, has been awarded almost £500,000.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received £212,000 and Skywatch NI received £284,000 from the new £2million Covid Scheme announced by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

The scheme will help nine of the Northern Ireland Search and Rescue (NISAR) teams, who rescue some 500 people each year, to purchase essential life-saving equipment as well as al-terrain vehicles, defibrillators and fire-resistant PPEs.

Minister Poots visited Co Down to hand over letters of offer to the organisations.

He said that the organisations “showcase the very best of Northern Ireland.”

“They are community organisations that rely wholly on the commitment and dedication of volunteers who often risk their own lives for the protection of others.

“Both organisations played a vital role in the fire that scorched the Mournes in April 2021,” he added.

“Mourne Mountain Rescue assisted on the ground, while Skywatch NI helped to direct the NI Fire and Rescue Service with thermal imaging from hi-tech drones.

“Without a doubt, their contribution helped to save lives, businesses and minimise the impact on biodiversity in the area.”

Martin McMullan, from the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said: “The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team is an entirely voluntary 999 Emergency Service on call 24 hrs a day, 365 days a year, ready to respond to assist those in need through mishap, injury or illness whilst living, working, and playing in the greater Mourne region.

“As one of the busiest teams on the island of Ireland, with over 100 rescues in the 2021 calendar year, pressures on the team and its specialist resources, including wear and tear have increased considerably.

“The funds awarded through the DAERA Rural Community Rescue Fund will enable us to expand our resources, reducing pressures and increasing the capacity of the team to meet with the continually growing demand.”

Paul Trimble, from Skywatch NI added that they were “delighted” to receive the recent funding boost.

The Minister concluded: “I am delighted to be able to provide this necessary support to community Search and Rescue Services to ensure that our rural open spaces and waterways are safe and attractive to the increasing the number of visitors we have to our countryside.”