Two Northern Ireland bowling greens to close after £2.70 revenue

Two Mid and East Antrim Council-owned bowling greens are to close after bringing in revenue of just £2.70.

The council's Direct Services Committee has accepted an officer's recommendation that the civic bowling green in the People's Park, Ballymena, and in Greenisland should shut.

It follows a review of bowling green provision in the borough. There are currently eight that are council-owned in Mid and East Antrim.

The committee was told at a meeting in Carrickfergus last week that expenditure on maintenance and staffing at the facilities in Greenisland and People's Park amounted to £15,000 in 2018/19.

During this period, Greenisland Bowling Green had been used just one half day a week, while the green in the People's Park was used by members of the privately-owned Ballymena Bowling Club when they could not access their own green.

Councillors were advised it was "not a financially viable option to continue" with this expenditure.

The report stated the civic bowling greens "have seen declining usage in recent years and are no longer sustainable". Councillors were advised that Greenisland Bowling Club now has just six members and is no longer able to enter competitions which require eight-member teams.

Meanwhile, 56 of the 57 hours usage in the People's Park in 2018 were free of charge because the bowlers had a concession as they were over 65 years of age. It was used for 24 hours between April and September last year.