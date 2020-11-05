Two Northern Ireland businesses scammed out of more than £350k

Two business in the Mid Ulster have been scammed out of more than £350,000, police have said.

Both businesses reported that had their emails hacked and payments of just over £20,000 and £330,000 were made to bogus accounts.

PSNI Detective Inspector Paul Robinson said enquiries into the fraud are ongoing and efforts are being made to recover the money.

"Unfortunately, two businesses, both acting in good faith, have lost significant amounts of money at the hands of unscrupulous fraudsters," DI Robinson added.

"This is sadly further evidence that fraudsters are relentless in their pursuit of other people's money and will stop at nothing in an attempt to dupe people.

"Because of the variety of scams, from mandate fraud to phone and email scams to the more sophisticated scams where people become victims of romance or investment scams, everyone needs to be on their guard."

DI Robinson said people can be easily duped as scams can be extremely convincing, so everyone should be cautious.

“I can't stress enough to never ever give out any personal or financial information to an unverified source via email or over the phone," he added.

"If a supplier suggests they have changed an account number please ensure you are 100% sure this is the case. Don’t take an email as proof."

Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a scam either report the matter to Action Fraud via their website here or by phoning 0300 123 2040.