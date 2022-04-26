Two Northern Ireland hospitals 'under extreme pressure'

Two Northern Ireland hospitals are under extreme pressure on Tuesday afternoon, a health trust has warned.

The Northern Trust said Antrim and Causeway hospital emergency departments are under extreme pressure.

A spokesperson posting on Twitter appealed to the public not to come to the emergency department unless a condition is "urgent and life threatening".

"We would appeal to people to choose the appropriate health service for your condition," they said.