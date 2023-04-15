Two officers injured after responding to domestic incident in Armagh

The PSNI called for anyone with information to come forward (PA) — © Niall Carson

A man has been arrested after two officers were injured as they responded to a domestic incident in Armagh.

A female officer sustained minor injuries to her hip and hand after allegedly being pushed to the ground and a male officer sustained injuries to his hand.

The incident unfolded after the PSNI received a report of a domestic-related incident at a property in the Ennislare Road area at approximately 2.45am on Saturday.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault in relation to that incident.

The officers sustained injuries during a subsequent incident with the arrested man when they attempted to place handcuffs on him.

A PSNI statement said: “The man was further arrested on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.”

The PSNI called for anyone with information to come forward.