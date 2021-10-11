Two paddle boarders rescued off Co Antrim coast after being stranded on island in rough seas

Two paddle boarders were rescued off the Co Antrim coast yesterday in a large operation carried out by the emergency services after they got into difficulties.

It is understood the pair got into trouble due to the high winds and rough seas and were left stranded on Sheep Island, close to Ballintoy harbour.

A PSNI helicopter, a Coastguard rescue helicopter, Coastguard teams from Ballycastle and Coleraine, and RNLI lifeboats from Red Bay and Portrush were all called to the incident around 3.30pm.

The two people were brought to safety and the operation ended around 5.30pm.

Sheep Island, which is located half-a-kilometre from Ballintoy harbour, is known for its steep cliffs.

A spokesperson for RNLI Portrush said the crew on its all weather lifeboat (ALB) arrived at the scene at 4.08pm.

“By the time all lifeboats arrived on scene, the paddle boarders had been able to get onto Sheep Island,” added the RNLI.

“Sea and weather conditions prevented the ALB crew launching the Y-boat from the boat.

“By this time the Coastguard helicopter was on the way and the ALB, along with Red Bay RNLI, were asked to standby until the casualties were recovered successfully off the island and handed over to Coastguard shore crew.”

Sinn Fein’s Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Cara McShane from Ballintoy said a disaster had been averted in the village thanks to the quick and efficient response from the emergency services.

“I would like to praise the response of the blue light services and the two helicopters, the Coleraine/Ballycastle Coastguard teams, the Portrush lifeboats, the ambulance service and the police helicopters, who were able to land at the Church of Ireland just on the fields on the approach down to Ballintoy harbour,” she said.

“We’re in the middle of October, this was a huge rescue operation and thankfully those people were saved.

“I would use this incident as a reminder to people to be cautious of the sea.

“We need to be cautious all year round but we’re now moving into the winter.

“The sea is unforgiving and there was a huge resource that went [into the rescue operation] today and I would just like to pay tribute to all of those who risked their own lives to ensure that a disaster was averted this afternoon at Ballintoy.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received, and responded to, a report of the concern for safety of two people in the Ballintoy Harbour, close to Sheep Island, on Sunday afternoon. Officers attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.”