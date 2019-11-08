Two pedestrians seriously injured in separate Northern Ireland crashes

The crash just outside the Northern Regional College in Newtownabbey. Mandatory Credit Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Two pedestrians are in a critical condition in hospital following two separate crashes on Friday morning.

A woman in her 40s was hit by a car on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey close to the Northern Regional College shortly before 7am. The incident caused long delays as police examined the scene.

In a separate incident a man in his 80s was hurt in a crash on the Frosses Road in Ballymoney.

Both roads have been reopened.

Police are appealing for information and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact 101.