Two people arrested after ‘drugs delivery’ to house that was already being raided

Another shot of the drugs seized. Photo: Police Fermanagh & Omagh Facebook

Some of the drugs seized in the raid. Photo: Police Fermanagh & Omagh Facebook

Police in Fermanagh got two for the price of one after drugs were allegedly delivered to a house that was already being searched.

In a social media post, Police Fermanagh & Omagh wrote: “So picture this…You’re relaxing in your kitchen on a nice sunny Friday morning about to stick the kettle on.

“Your morning is ruined when you get a visit from District Support Team to execute search warrants at your house.

“Some would think their day couldn’t get any worse."

The post went on to explain that the day did, in fact, get worse. As officers were searching the house, a person arrived at the door.

The post continued: “What did it contain I hear you ask?

“The answer? More of the same Class B controlled drugs."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Officers seized an estimated £8,000 worth of drugs in the search, including a variety of pills.

The post includes a photo of a mug with Coronation Street actor Charlie Lawson, who is from Enniskillen, on the front.

Police confirmed two people were arrested following the raid last Friday, with thousands of pounds of suspected class B drugs seized during the search.

The 46-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.